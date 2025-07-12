Amaravati, Jul 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is using the proposed Polavaram-Banakacharla linkage project as an "ATM" and also to divert public attention from the "stalled Polavaram project".

Sharmila claimed that the project proposal was being pushed without required forest clearances, merely to facilitate advance mobilisation funds and mislead the public.

The Polavaram-Banakacharla link project is aimed at diverting surplus Godavari water to the drought-hit regions of Andhra Pradesh.

"Polavaram-Banakacharla project is Naidu's ATM which is brought to the forefront only for advance mobilisation and the Andhra CM is roaming around talking about it to divert attention from the issues being faced by Polavaram. He knows that forest department permissions won't come (for Banalacherla)," said Sharmila, addressing a press conference.

The Congress leader further said he (Naidu) is still talking of a Rs 80,000 crore plan while 30 irrigation projects under "Jalayagnam" projects remain incomplete which need just Rs 30,000 crore.

The APCC chief accused the TDP-led NDA coalition government of "reducing the Polavaram project's height to avoid rehabilitation costs, thereby saving Rs 25,000 crore for the Centre at Andhra Pradesh's expense".

"Polavaram, Andhra's lifeline, has been turned into a mere barrage. No MP raised the issue in Parliament. This is betrayal," said the APCC chief.

Sharmila demanded that the state prioritise Polavaram, Handri-Neeva, and Galeru-Nagari irrigation projects before floating new mega infrastructure plans.

