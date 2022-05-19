Baramulla, May 19: Baramulla Police have cracked the case of a recent terror attack on a wine shop and arrested four terrorists and one associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession, said Kashmir Zone Police on Thursday.

The police recovered five pistols, 23 grenades and explosives from the possession of the terrorists involved in several terror incidents in Baramulla. Baramulla Wine Shop Attack: Deceased's Family Member Protest in Rajouri, Seek Justice.

"Baramulla Police cracked the case of recent terror attack on wine shop. 4 terrorists and 1 associate of LeT outfit arrested. 5 pistols, 23 grenades, explosive recovered. This terror module was involved in several terror incidents in Baramulla," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted quoting Vijay Kumar IGP, Kashmir.

Earlier, on Tuesday one of the two terrorists (pillion rider), wearing a Burka, walked to the window of the wine shop at Baramulla's Dewan Bagh and dropped a grenade inside the shop through the port hole window, and then fled away from the spot. This attack at the wine shop resulted in the death of one Ranjit Singh, while three people were injured.

The other three injured, identified as Govardhan Singh, Ravi Kumar, and Govind Singh are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla.

