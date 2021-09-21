Jammu, Sep 20 (PTI) A rape accused absconding since 2020 was arrested here on Monday, police said.

Also Read | Mahant Anand Giri Arrested by Uttarakhand Police for Abetting Akhara Parishad Chief Mahant Narendra Giri’s Suicide.

The police nabbed the accused on a tip-off that he was spotted in the Pounichak police post area, they said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Cousin in West Godavari District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

Accused Mohit Sabharwal was nabbed from Bhagwati Nagar, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)