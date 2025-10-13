New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): The Delhi Police West District team has arrested three members of the 'Lifafa Gang,' who rob commuters after offering them lifts, officials said on Monday.

The 'Lifafa Gang' is known for robbing elderly citizens by hypnotising them after offering them a lift. They would cheat the citizens by stealing thier gold ornaments and cash, replacing the genuine jewellery with fake ornaments kept inside paper envelopes.

The police made the arrest after a recent case came to light, when a woman was robbed of her gold earrings and cash. The woman filed a police complaint in July at Hari Nagar police station after realising the envelope they had given her contained fake jewellery instead of the real valuables, police said.

To solve the case, a team was formed which analysed multiple CCTV footages of the route taken by the accused and also utilised ANPR technology. During the investigation, it was found that the car used in the crime had a fake registration number. Continuous manual intelligence was developed to trace the accused persons.

On Saturday, specific information was received that members of the "Lifafa Gang" were moving around in a car. Acting swiftly, a trap was laid near Swarg Ashram Road. When signaled to stop, the driver tried to flee. However, police successfully intercepted the vehicle and apprehended three individuals.

Upon checking the car, the team recovered the original registration plate of the vehicle, one artificial chain, two rings, and 22 paper envelopes used in cheating the victims. The vehicle and incriminating materials were seized, police said.

In another operation, the Delhi Police Cyber Crime team arrested one person from Punjab after busting a crypto fraud racket that duped people on the pretext of offering work-from-home opportunities.The accused, a resident of Agwar Pona in Jagraon, Ludhiana, was found operating as part of a Telegram-based crypto scam network.

According to Delhi Police, a case was registered on October 5 under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Cyber Police Station in Shahdara, based on a complaint filed by a resident of Vishvkarma Nagar, Shahdara.

The complainant, alleged that he came across an advertisement on Instagram offering a work-from-home job. After clicking the link, he was directed to a Telegram group where a woman posing as an employee of a company offered him paid online tasks.

Initially, he received small payments for completing rating tasks but was later tricked into depositing a total of ₹55,100 through UPI. When he tried to withdraw his earnings, he was asked to pay additional charges, leading him to realize that he had been defrauded.

During the investigation, police traced the money trail and discovered that ₹29,500 from the defrauded amount had been swapped at a petrol pump in Jagraon in Ludhiana. Based on mobile location analysis, an individual was apprehended and interrogated. He revealed that he was an active member of a Telegram group where he traded in USDT (a form of cryptocurrency). (ANI)

