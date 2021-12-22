New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Delhi police on Tuesday solved the robbery case that took place at Delhi's Sadar Bazaar on December 17, 2021, and arrested two people in this regard, said the police.

Earlier on December 17, 2021, four men allegedly with weapons entered the premises of Jyoti Metal Store and allegedly robbed around Rs 26 Lakh. The men had forcibly entered the premises of the said shop, flashed weapons, and fled with the cash which was present inside the shop, as per the police.

The accused had been identified as Arman Qureshi @ Chintu (31) and Kudeep @ Rinklu (37), according to the police.

Police had recovered Rs 1,10,000 and a scooter used in the commission of the offence from the accused, stated the police. (ANI)

