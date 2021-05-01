Chaibasa, May 1 (PTI) Police on Saturday arrested six members of the banned outfit PLFI from Jharkhand's Chaibasa district and recovered arms and ammunition from them, an officer said.

On a tip-off police raided Horogada village and arrested the members of the banned outfit, a police spokesperson from Chaibasa said.

The police recovered a country made carbine with bullets from their possession besides mobile phones and pamphlets.

