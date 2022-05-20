Bhadohi (UP) May 20 (PTI) The Bhadohi police on Friday attached property worth Rs 1.88 crore belonging to former MLA Vijay Mishra's nephew Manish Mishra at Gyanpur in the district.

This was done under the provisions of the Gangster Act on the orders of District Magistrate Aryaka Akhoury, police officials said.

In an official statement, the Bhadohi police said Manish Mishra had built a two-storey house with money earned from his criminal acts at Navdhan under Unj police station in the district.

"The value of the property is worth 1.88 cr. This property has been attached today on the orders of the District Magistrate under Section 14 (a) of the Gangster Act," reads the statement.

The police said a total of 19 cases including those of murder, forgery, cheating, gang rape and other offences are registered against Manish Mishra.

While former Vijay Mishra is lodged in an Agra jail, his nephew Manish Mishra is presently lodged in Jaunpur Jail, they said.

