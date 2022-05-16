Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and visual from his office (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 16 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday alleged that the police barged into his office in Nandigram without prior intimation, a search warrant or any Magistrate.

Adhikari called this vicious act "blatant misuse" of West Bengal police against him.

"Without any prior intimation, without any search warrant, without any Magistrate being present, Mamata Police (@WBPolice) barged into my official Legislative Karjalaya at Nandigram. This lamentable and vicious act of @MamataOfficialGovt is blatant misuse of Police against the LoP," he posted on Twitter, along with a video.

In light of this act, West Bengal Governor Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sought an urgent report from the Chief Secretary on the same.

Dhankhar said that such an action in the MLA office of Leader of Opposition is a matter of "deep concern".

"CS @chief_west to render status report by 10 PM today indicating full details of heavy police and rapid action force posse & senior officials @WBPolice present in and outside MLA office of LOP @SuvenduWB Such an action in the MLA office of LOP is a matter of deep concern," Dhankhar tweeted. (ANI)

