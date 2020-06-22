Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Police arrested 5 people involved in several cases of car theft and recovered 50 vehicles.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey informed that the gang used to steal cars and sell them.

"50 vehicles have been recovered from them. Out of these five people, one person has acted in three films and is also a journalist," Pandey stated.

Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

