Bareilly/Pilibhit (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) An office-bearer of a right-wing group has filed a police complaint against a businessman from Bareilly whose pictures showing him wearing the jersey of the Pakistani cricket team during a recent India-Pakistan match in Dubai has gone viral on the social media.

The family members of the businessman have, however, claimed that the act of wearing the Pakistani team's jersey was merely a prank.

"The matter has been brought to our notice but since the incident occurred outside the country, further action will be taken in accordance with directions from the government," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bareilly Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj told PTI on Wednesday.

Pictures of Sanyam Jaiswal, a resident of Civil Lines in Bareilly, standing outside the stadium in Dubai wearing the jersey of the Pakistani team have gone viral on social media platforms. The pictures have angered a section of people back home.

Jaiswal's family members said the he arrived late at the stadium on Sunday and could not find a jersey of the Indian team. He then decided to buy the Pakistani jersey instead. They said Jaiswal had a plan to shout "Hindustan zindabad" donning the Pakistani jersey during the match.

Meanwhile, Himanshu Patel, an office-bearer of the Bareilly Gaurakhsa Prakosth, has sent a complaint to the Bareilly SSP, the inspector general of police and the additional director general of police, Bareilly zone, seeking action against Jaiswal.

In a video statement released from his native place in Pilibhit, the father of the businessman, Satish Jaiswal, said, "We are a family of patriots. I do not know what has my son done and under what conditions but if his actions have hurt anyone, I seek an apology with folded hands. His intentions were not to hurt anyone."

