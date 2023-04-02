Mangaluru, Apr 2 (PTI) The Mangaluru city police carried out a surprise inspection inside the Dakshina Kannada district prison here on Sunday.

More than 250 police personnel led by City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain and other officials carried out the raid.

The Commissioner later told reporters that the raid was part of a routine inspection. The police could not recover any banned items from the prison, except for cigarettes and beedi, which could have been brought by relatives of prisoners during visits, he said.

Jain said such inspections would be held by police to ensure that no illegal activities are taking place inside the prison. The inspection lasted for one-and-a-half hours.

The district prison here is being guarded by the State Industrial Security Force. The commissioner also held talks with the jail superintendent on the checks carried out by the authorities in the prison and the substances recovered.

