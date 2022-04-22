Etah (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) A police constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling of his government accommodation, officials said on Friday.

The body of Sandip (26), a 2021 batch constable, was recovered from his room in Kotwali Dehat police station campus here on Friday morning, they said.

He hailed from Hapur, and his family members had been informed about the incident. The reason behind Sandip taking the extreme step was not immediately known, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Uday Shankar visited Sandip's room and his body was sent for post-mortem, they said.

