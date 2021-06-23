New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) A woman constable, attached to the PCR unit stationed outside the residence of an Israeli diplomat, accidentally fired a shot allegedly while she was handling her service pistol on Wednesday evening, police said.

Nobody is reported injured in the incident as the bullet brushed past the roof of the police van, they said.

On Wednesday about 6.50 pm, an information was received from security officer, Israel Embassy, that one PCR staff has accidentally fired a round at residence of attaché of embassy situated at Paschimi Marg, Vasant Vihar, according to police.

On reaching the spot, police found that the woman constable posted on PCR vehicle stationed outside the diplomat's house while handling the 9 MM pistol accidentally fired one round but no one was hurt in the incident as the bullet brushed past the roof of the police van, a senior police officer said.

The crime team was also called on the spot, police said, adding further inquiry is underway.

Earlier in January this year, a minor blast had occurred outside the Israel Embassy, located in a high-security zone of the national capital and following the incident, security was beefed up outside the embassy as well as the residences of the diplomat.

