Noida, Jun 20 (PTI) A Chinese national who was staying in India illegally since 2020 and his Indian girlfriend who sheltered him were sent back to jail after their police custody ended on Monday, officials here said.

The police in Greater Noida had got three-day remand of the duo as probe intensified into the case with central agencies also getting involved, the officials said.

The police had sought a week-long custody of Chinese national Xue fei aka Kelay, 36, and his Indian girlfriend, Petekhrinuo, 22, who hails from Nagaland, but a local court in Surajpur had granted them only three days' remand, a senior officer said.

"Their three-day police custody ended on Sunday after which they were sent back to jail as per procedures. During the remand, the local police as well as other probe agencies quizzed the duo," the officer said.

The police in a statement Monday said charges for violation of excise rules have also been invoked against Xue fei after some liquor was seized from a club which was being operated illegally by him in a nondescript village in Greater Noida.

Xue fei was staying at the Jaypee Greens housing society in Greater Noida illegally with his Indian girlfriend since 2020 with no valid documents and expired visa. They were arrested from a hotel in Gurugram, Haryana on June 13, according to officials.

The arrest of Xue fei and Petekhrinuo came following two more Chinese nationals who were residing with them in Greater Noida illegally but were caught at the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar on June 11 while trying to cross over into the Himalayan nation, the officials said.

