Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Navi Mumbai Police have deported three Pakistani nationals after the Indian governemnt revoked all visas issued to them, except long term visas following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, police said on Monday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai, Rashmi Nandedkar, all three of the Pakistani nationals were Hindus and came to India on temprorary visas.

The police have identified about 228 Pakistani nationals in Navi Mumbai with Most of them are living in India on long term visas.

On Friday, the Supreme Court directed the government authorities to verify the citizenship documents of a Srinagar-based family of six, who are allegedly being detained for their deportation to Pakistan.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh however, ordered the government authorities to not take any coercive action against the family, until an appropriate decision is taken by the authorities, in this regard.

The bench also granted liberty to the petitioner's family to approach the High Court of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, in case they are dissatisfied with the government's decision over the validity of their citizenship.

The Court also clarified that its decision is based on the peculiar facts of this particular case and thus it shall not be treated as a precedent to be followed in other similar cases, after the Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre, requested for the same.

The government's decision to deport Pakistanis had come after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, (J-K) where 26 tourists were killed.

As many as 786 Pakistan nationals have left India through the Attari-Wagah border point till April 30, said a senior official.

The officer informed that during the same time, a total of 1376 Indians have returned from Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border. (ANI)

