Patna (Bihar) [India], Ferbuary 18 (ANI): Patna Police, along with the Special Task Force (STF), have detained four accused in connection with the firing incident that took place in Patna's Kankarbagh area on Tuesday around 2 pm.

Following the attack, the assailants took refuge in a nearby house, promoting the Special Task Force (STF) accompanied by Patna Police, to cordon off the building and later the criminals were forced to surrender.

Following the incident Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and other senior officials were also present at the site, overseeing the search and containment operation.

Speaking about the incident, SSP Awakash Kumar said, "Four rounds of firing were done... Four people have been detained and taken into custody in the incident... No one was injured in the incident...All the civilians inside the building are safe...We are also trying to find out some of the goons who have absconded...The situation is normal...We are conducting raids at several places to find the other accused...We have not found Dharmendra..."

The motive behind the firing has yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, a chaotic situation has developed in the locality, with large crowds gathering at the site.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav lambasted the state government, led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, for its inability to control the deteriorating law and order situation.

He claimed that over 200 rounds of bullets are fired every day in Bihar, and kidnappings are rampant in Patna.

"Crime is increasing day by day in the state. We have been saying several times that there is not a single day when more than two hundred rounds of bullets are not fired in Bihar. It happens every day. Kidnapping is happening everywhere in Patna. You can see this in many places. People are tortured in police custody. They die in custody, and no one answers it," said Yadav.

The opposition leader alleged that the government has turned a blind eye to the plight of the people, with the Chief Minister seemingly disconnected from the reality on the ground. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)