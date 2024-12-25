Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): Tensions flared in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, as police used lathi-charge to disperse protestors opposing the proposed Rs 250-crore ropeway project. They also detained some of the protestors.

The project, which is intended to link Tarakote Marg and Sanji Chhat over a 12-km route, has sparked widespread protests among locals.

Earlier, in response to growing protests against the proposed Rs 250-crore ropeway project connecting Tarakote Marg to the Vaishno Devi shrine, security forces conducted a flag march in Katra to maintain law and order. The project, which aims to improve access to the shrine, has sparked widespread opposition from locals who fear its impact on the environment and their livelihoods.

On December 25, local business owners, including pony wallas, shopkeepers, and other proprietors, called for a 72-hour bandh to protest the proposed project. As part of the shutdown, all commercial activities in Katra, a popular pilgrimage town, will come to a complete halt for the next three days.

Meanwhile, on November 25, Pony and palanquin owners, along with locals, pelted stones during their protest against the Mata Vaishno Devi ropeway project in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Monday.

The pony and palanquin owners, who assist thousands of pilgrims travelling to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, began their protest on November 22. The protestors were opposing the Rs 250-crore ropeway project planned between Tarakote Marg and Sanji Chhat along the 12-km route.

Paramvir Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, told ANI, "People have been protesting here for the past three days, and we have been managing the situation. Today, some of them pelted stones at the police team. We are trying to handle the situation, and hopefully, normalcy will be restored soon."

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the site of the under-construction Jammu Tawi Riverfront Project and reviewed the ongoing work.

He stated, "Ninety per cent of the work has been completed, and we hope it will be finished by January. This project will contribute to the development of J-K's tourism."

Commenting on the ongoing protest in Katra, he added that any losses suffered would be addressed.

The locals and workers have expressed concerns that the ropeway project would render them jobless.

The ropeway project, announced by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, aims to provide a faster and safer journey for pilgrims. (ANI)

