Saran, Jun 6 (PTI) Police on Friday detained a person in Bihar's Saran district for allegedly posting inflammatory messages on social media platforms to disturb peace in society ahead of Bakrid celebrations, officials said.

The detained person has been identified as Syeed Hussain.

According to a statement issued by the district police, "Hussain was detained for uploading objectionable posts on his social media handle against India ahead of Bakrid celebrations. He used provocative and objectionable language to disturb peace in society ahead of Bakrid celebrations."

He has been detained by the police and further formalities are being completed, it said..

Saran police issued a stern advisory urging responsible online behaviour by the people. Police said strict action will be taken against those who incite communal tensions and issue threats through social media posts.

