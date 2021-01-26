New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday used tear gas shells and resorted to baton charging to disperse farmers, at Nangloi area in West Delhi, who entered the city as part of their Republic Day 'tractor rally' protest against the Centre's new agricultural laws.

Security personnel also used lathi-charge to push back the farmers who had broken down police barricades at Nangloi Chowk and moved towards the Peeragarhi flyover, deviating from the route they had agreed to follow for the protest.

"Protesters turned violent at some places. Many police personnel were injured and public properties also damaged. Police exercised restraint and used force only when needed," Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal said.

Singhal also appealed to protesters to return to the routes pre-agreed for their 'tractor rally' and maintain peace

Joint Commissioner of Police, Nangloi, Shalini Singh said, "Since morning we had been appealing to farmers to go by pre-approved route but some of them broke police barricades, attacked police personnel."

Police appealed to the farmer unions to help maintain peace.

"We have appeal to farmer unions to help maintain peace. This isn't a peaceful protest on Republic Day," Singh added.

As clashes between the farmers and Delhi Police intensified during protests against the Centre's three new farm laws, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday closed entry and exit gates of all stations of the Grey Line- Dwarka to Najafgarh in the western part of Delhi were shut.

The centre also ordered a suspension of internet services at the national capital's border points - Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and areas adjoining these protest hubs due to the tense security situation in the city.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)