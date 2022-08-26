New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Police have identified two killers involved in a double murder in west Delhi's Mundka area, officials said on Friday.

The double murders earlier this week was due to mistaken identity, police had said on Thursday.

A man, identified as Ankesh Lakra of Mundka village and lodged in Mandoli jail, was arrested in connection with the killings, the police said.

"One-day police custody remand of Lakra was obtained. During interrogation, he disclosed that Amit and Fauji committed the crime," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said.

Two men were killed and another injured after two unidentified persons opened fire at them in the Mundka area on Monday.

Following the incident, police interrogated a man near the crime spot and he said he had been receiving extortion calls for a month. According to the police, it was Lakra who was demanding Rs 20,000 per month from the man but he refused to pay the money.

The man was the gang's target but they mistakenly opened fire at Mangal (60), Joginder (42) and Mohan Lal (62), all residents of JJ Colony in Bakkarwala, police had said.

Mangal and Joginder died in the attack while Lal suffered injuries.

