Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 6 (ANI): In the wake of the stampede that occurred during RCB's victory celebration, which led to 11 deaths, BJP State President BY Vijayendra, on Friday, demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Addressing a press conference today, Vijayendra stated that the FIR names the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), RCB, and the organising agency DNA as accused. He launched a scathing attack, saying that the Chief Minister himself is Accused No. 1, the Deputy Chief Minister is Accused No. 2, and the Home Minister, G. Parameshwara, is Accused No. 3.

He noted that an FIR was finally registered at Cubbon Park Police Station regarding the stampede and the deaths of 11 innocent people. He pointed out that the government took action only after the Karnataka High Court initiated a suo motu case and issued strong remarks.

"Instead of making police officers scapegoats, the Chief Minister, DCM, and Home Minister must take moral responsibility and resign," Vijayendra said.

The Karnataka BJP Chief stated that the Chief Minister only woke up after the FIR was filed. "The CM held a late-night press conference and suspended five police officers, including the Bengaluru Commissioner. This is a direct admission by the Chief Minister that the government was at fault in the incident that led to 11 deaths," he said.

Vijayendra alleged that the state government made police scapegoats to cover up its own failure.

"You've suspended police officers, but why hasn't any officer from the intelligence wing been suspended for their failure?" he asked. He pointed out that the intelligence department functions directly under the CM, and suspending them would implicate the CM himself, hence the inaction. He clarified that while they anticipated a crowd of 30,000-40,000, nearly 2-3 lakh people showed up, which was clearly an intelligence failure--a failure that even the CM has now acknowledged.

Further, the BJP leader questioned how the event was allowed despite the police refusing permission.

"Who in the government granted the approval?" he asked. "Lakhs of RCB fans gathered near Vidhana Soudha--who authorised this?" he added.

He said that no permission was granted for Chinnaswamy Stadium either, and the FIR states the event was illegal.

"Despite this, why did Deputy CM DK Shivakumar go to Chinnaswamy Stadium and take part in the celebration? Why did he hold and kiss the trophy?" he questioned. (ANI)

