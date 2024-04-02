Itanagar, Apr 2 (PTI) Police in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday recovered three bodies from a hotel room under mysterious conditions.

The deceased were from Kerala, Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra said.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Woman Killed, Police Recover Body, Chopped Into Pieces and Stuffed Into Sack, From Abandoned Building.

"A dedicated police team is investigating the case," Bagra said, while declining to comment further on the ongoing probe.

"We will provide further information once we receive medical examination reports," the SP added.

Also Read | India Firmly Rejects 'Senseless Attempts' by China To Rename Places in Arunachal Pradesh, Says MEA.

A couple from Kottayam and their friend from Thiruvananthapuram were found dead inside a room of Hotel Blue Pine at Hapoli, the district headquarters, police said.

All the deceased were in their late 30s, a police officer said on the condition of anonymity, adding that the trio had reached the hotel on March 28.

Police said all of them boarded a flight to Guwahati on March 27.

According to the officer, the hotel authorities alerted police around 10 am, after which the bodies were taken to the district hospital for post-mortem examination.

While initial investigations suggest suicide, authorities are awaiting the autopsy report to draw a definitive conclusion.

The deceased were identified as Thiruvananthapuram native Arya and Kottayam residents Naveen and his wife Devi, media reports said.

According to initial information, Naveen was an online trader, while his wife Devi taught German at the private school. Arya was a French teacher in the same school.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)