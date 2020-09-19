Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 19 (ANI): Police here recovered 6 kilograms of cocaine from the possession of four persons who were arrested on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Abdul Qayoom, Superintendent of Police (SP) said, "6 kilograms of cocaine were recovered from the possession of four persons who were arrested yesterday in Baramulla."

"They used to sell cocaine outside states. We arrested them after getting information," he added.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

