Palanadu (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): In a significant crackdown, police launched a massive cordon and search operation in Macherla town of Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district on Saturday, recovering a large cache of crude weapons like knives, axes and seizing several vehicles without proper documents.

The operation, conducted in Sirigiripadu village of Veladurthi Mandal, followed reports of a recent violent clash between two political groups. Acting on intelligence inputs about the possibility of further attacks, police teams searched suspected premises under the supervision of Sattenapalli Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hanumantha Rao.

During the operation, police seized 21 motorcycles lacking valid documentation, along with an assortment of weapons, including 11 iron rods, 16 knife-attached rods, five axes, two chalks, eight bottles filled with chili powder-mixed water, one sickle, 13 gunny bags filled with stones weighing 30-40 kg each, and 10 sticks.

DSP Hanumantha Rao said the search was aimed at pre-empting retaliatory violence. "We received credible inputs that both groups were mobilising weapons for further attacks. Acting swiftly, we raided the suspected houses and seized several dangerous items," Rao stated.

A police picket has been deployed in Sirigiripadu to maintain law and order and prevent untoward incidents. While the key suspects remain at large, authorities expressed confidence in apprehending them by the end of the day.

District police officials confirmed that similar cordon and search operations will be extended to nearby villages in the coming days to curb violence and maintain peace in the region. (ANI)

