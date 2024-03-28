Bolangir (Odisha), Mar 28 (PTI) Odisha Police arrested two persons after fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 1.37 lakh were seized from their possession in Bolangir district, an officer said on Thursday.

The police seized 274 fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination, a computer, colour printer and other materials used to make fake notes from the duo, the officer said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Releases First List of Eight Candidates, Renominates Sitting MPs in Seven Seats.

The arrested accused were identified as Barun Panuan and Rohit Bastia. On March 22, they gave two fake Rs 500 notes to the complaint. While conducting a raid on Barun's house, the fake notes have been seized, said Sadananda Pujhari, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Patnagarh.

A case has been registered against the duo as both are involved in the circulation of fake notes in the market and further investigation is on, the SDPO added.

Also Read | Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: NIA Arrests One Key Conspirator After Massive Raids Across Multiple Locations in Three States.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)