Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) Police on Saturday seized the half-burnt bodies of a couple, who had married against their parents' wishes, from funeral pyres on the banks of a river in the neighbouring Sant Kabir Nagar district.

The family members, who were burning the bodies on the banks of Kuano river near Bardiha village, escaped from the spot, police said.

“On getting information that bodies of a couple were being burnt by their family members, police reached the spot and seized the bodies,” Sant Kabir Nagar's Superintendent of Police Kaustubh said.

As per villagers, the couple had consumed poison soon after getting married because their parents objected to it, the SP said, adding the case, however, requires a deeper probe.

“The bodies have been sent for postmortem and an investigation has been launched. The culprits won't be spared,” the SP said.

Sagar and Kanchan of Mudadih village under Dhanghata police station area were having an affair for a long time, said SP Kaustubh.

Quoting villagers, Kanchan reached Sagar‘s house and married him after making him put vermillion on her forehead, villagers told police.

This marriage made the family members of both Kanchan and Sagar angry at them and they began beating the couple, some villagers told police.

Others told police that the couple took poison after the family members became angry.

The family members were burning the bodies when the police reached the spot and took them into possession.

