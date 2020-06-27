Shimla, June 27: A police station in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district has been sealed after three cops posted there tested positive for COVID-19, a district official said on Saturday.

The Bhawanagar police station was sealed and the entire staff placed under quarantine to check the spread of the virus, they said. Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Gopal Chand has issued an order to declare Bhawanagar town a containment zone. India’s COVID-19 Count Crosses 5 Lakh-Mark With Highest Spike of 18,552 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 15,685.

The three police officials have been shifted to a COVID care centre in Reckong Peo. Contact-tracing is underway, Chand said.

