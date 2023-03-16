Nuh (Haryana), Mar 16 (PTI) Five policemen allegedly were seriously injured when a criminal and his family members and villagers attacked and took them hostage in Gokulpur village here, police said on Thursday.

A team of Faridabad Police had gone to the village on Wednesday to nab the criminal involved in a case of theft of a tractor-trolley. It was held hostage at gunpoint by the accused in a house for two hours and later chased away, they said.

Mobile phones, cash and other belongings of the policemen were also snatched, they added.

After getting information, a team of Nuh Police reached the spot and took the injured policemen to a hospital, police said.

On the complaint of the sub-inspector in-charge of the police team, a case was registered against 15 identified men and women and around 30 unidentified people at Punhana police station. They were booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder, wrongful confinement, obstructing public servant in discharge of public function, and under the Arms Act, the police said.

“All the accused are absconding. Our teams are conducting raids at suspect places and they will be arrested soon,” Superintendent of Police, Nuh, Varun Singla said.

According to the complaint filed by Jalaluddin, a sub-inspector of the crime branch at Uncha in Faridabad, police had arrested one Talim, a resident of Gokulpur village, in a case of theft of a tractor-trolley.

During interrogation, he revealed that after stealing the tractor-trolley, he sold it to a person, Ajruddin, of his village for Rs 1.40 lakh. To nab Ajruddin, an eight-member police team was formed under the sub-inspector and a raid was conducted at the house of Ajruddin in Gokulpur on Wednesday afternoon, as per the complaint.

“When we reached Ajruddin's house and called his name he climbed the roof of the house and made some noise, following which a number of people including women gathered there and surrounded us.

"They all were carrying arms and sticks in their hands and launched a murderous attack on the police team, resulting in injuries to the policemen. Even after this, they did not stop and took the police party hostage at gunpoint in Ajruddin's house,” the sub-inspector said.

“Flashing weapons, they snatched mobile phone and purse from me and one of my colleagues. After about two hours, they released us and sent us away saying that if we again come to the village again, they will not let us go alive," he said in the complaint.

