Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP and Spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya hit out at the Trinamool Congress over clash in Birbhum during Holi celebrations and held the police and state government responsible for the violence.

He asked that if there was any state where police issued a circular that after 11 am people have to stop playing Holi.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Requests to Erect Statue of Maratha Warriors at Talkatora Stadium.

Samik Bhattacharya said, "Such incidents never happened in West Bengal during Holi before. The reason for violence is police and TMC. In independent India is there any state where police has issued a circular that after 11 am people have to stop playing Holi and if anyone has to play then it should be played inside the house? This sends the message that the state is against the Hindus. If little bit colour falls on anyone then react to it, due to such thought clashes took place.

He went on to ask who created such circumstances.

Also Read | West Bengal: Panchayat Official Stabbed to Death, 6 Injured in Clash Between 2 Groups Over Possession of Farmland in Malda.

"In West Bengal such circumstance never existed before. 20 years ago Hindus and Muslims together used to play Holi. That time, such a situation never happened. What is the reason for suspension of internet? It was done so that truth never comes out," he further said.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on Saturday slammed the Mamta Banerjee government over the Birbhum clash, questioning why violence occurs during Hindu festivals. She accused the Mamata Banerjee government of "appeasement politics" and inaction after internet services were suspended in Sainthia.

"Yesterday, Doul Utsav was celebrated in West Bengal and today Holi is being celebrated. The violence occurred in the Sainthia city in Birbhum district, and the internet has been suspended," she told ANI.

BJP MLA Paul also raised questions on the TMC government: "Why does violence take place during the festivals of Hindus only? Who is behind these incidents and why is the administration silent? Mamata Banerjee government is doing appeasement politics."

Meanwhile, internet and voice-over-Internet telephony services have been suspended in at least five Gram Panchayat areas of Sainthia town in West Bengal's Birbhum district to prevent the spread of rumours and unlawful activities.

The shutdown is in effect from March 14 (Friday) to March 17 (Monday).

The prohibitory order, issued by the Principal Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal on March 14, suspending internet and call services, cited concerns over the potential spreading of "rumours for unlawful activities."

Police have been deployed in the affected areas following reports of a stone-pelting incident in Birbhum.

"Any data related message or class of message to or from any person or class of persons, to or from any telecommunication equipment or class of telecommunication equipment, or relating to any particular subject, brought for transmission by, or transmitted or received by any telecommunication service or telecommunication network under the ambit of Telecommunications Act, 2023, shall temporarily not be transmitted in the interest of maintaining public order and preventing incitement to the commission of any offence," read the order.

The order further states that no restriction is being placed on voice calls or SMS. Similarly, no restrictions on newspapers have been placed, adding "hence communication and dissemination of knowledge and information is not stopped in any way."

The restrictions apply to Sainthia, Hatora Gram Panchayat (GP), Mathpalsa GP, Harisara GP, Dariyapur GP, and Fulur GP.

"In view of the recent events in some areas, Internet transmissions and voice-over-internet telephony may be used for spreading rumour for unlawful activities in the geographical area of Sainthia town area of Sainthia Municipality, Hatora GP, Mathpalsa GP, Harisara GO, Fariyapur GP and Fulur GP area under Sainthia police station of Sainthia community development block in Birbhum Revenue district, under Birbhum police district over the next few days and hence the service may be temporarily shut down," the order read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)