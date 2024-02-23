Arwal (Bihar) [India], February 23 (ANI): In a joint operation, West Bengal police and Bihar police unearthed two illegal improvised firearms manufacturing units at Radhey Bigha Village in Bihar's Arwal district, on Friday.

Twelve persons were arrested and several firearms and live cartridges were recovered, said the police.

"Today early morning, on the basis of intelligence developed by STF KP (Special Task Force Kolkata Police), a joint raid was conducted by Special Task Force -Kolkata Police along with Special Task Force -Bihar and Arwal District Police, Bihar in the houses of Roshan Kumar alias Laddu and his maternal uncle Nagendra Kumar Singh alias Mukesh Patel situated at Radhey Bigha Village Police Station Sahar Telpa District Arwal, Bihar. The operation successfully unearthed two illegal improvised firearms manufacturing units along with an apprehension of 12 persons out of which nine were skilled workers involved in the production of those improvised 7.65 mm pistols," said a press release issued by the West Bengal police.

A huge recovery and seizure consisting of six pieces of improvised 7.65 mm firearms fitted with dual magazines; seven pieces of 7.65 mm live cartridges; 10 pieces of Semifinshed Improvised 7.65 mm firearms arms; six pieces of Improvised pistol body; seven pieces of Improvised pistol sliders; six pieces of Improvised pistol barrels were done by the police.

One lathe machine, three milling machines, two drilling machines, one grinding machine,11 vices, three hand vices, one wielding machine etc were seized along with a large amount of raw materials for the manufacturing of improvised Firearms. A specific case is being initiated by the district police in this regard, said the press release. (ANI)

