Srinagar, May 4 (PTI) A policeman was injured after militants opened fire at security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

Militants attacked a security forces' party in the Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district in the evening, they said.

The officials said a policeman received minor injuries while taking cover, adding he was shifted to a hospital.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, they said.

