Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jul 12 (PTI) A police personnel was killed after being run over by a speeding truck in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place at Balsagra More in Charhi police station area around 1.30 am when the police personnel, identified as Radheshyam Pandey (43), was chasing two diesel thieves, they said.

Also Read | Palghar Shocker: Class 10 Student Dies of Electrocution While Retrieving Shuttlecock in Naigaon Near Mumbai.

Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan said that after the accident, Pandey was brought to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Bishnugarh Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Baijnath Prasad said they received information from Mandu police station that some people were stealing diesel from vehicles at the border of Charhi and Mandu police stations.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze in Sadar Bazar Shop Brought Under Control, 1 Fire Operator Suffers Serious Injuries (Watch Videos).

"A police team arrested two accused, while two others managed to escape. Pandey was chasing the two accused who had fled, during which he was knocked down by a speeding container truck," he said.

This was the second incident in a month of a patrolling police jawan being killed in an accident in Hazaribag.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)