Mathura, Feb 7 (PTI) The political games that people play of family rule and casteism would be over on March 10, the day results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are announced, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Monday.

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party, Sharma said that promises of opening Samajwadi kitchens and Samajwadi kirana stores are nothing but a gimmick as the people would not trust the party as it has deprived the poor of ration.

Also Read | BJP to File Sedition Cases Against Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao Over Rewriting Constitution Remarks, Says N Ramchander Rao.

Addressing an election meeting in Goverdhan town, he advised the gathering not to get lured by the election promises made by the SP.

The deputy CM said that the Samajwadi Party got 27 lakh forms filled for a free housing scheme but not even 2,700 people benefitted when its government came to power.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: Who Are The Preferred Leaders to Become Chief Minister of Their State?.

He said the BJP government gave houses to 47 lakh people.

He asked the people whether other opposition leaders had visited the area to provide relief to them and added that BJP workers were there for them, despite losing three ministers and 6-7 legislators to COVID-19.

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath supervised relief operation during the pandemic and could not attend the funeral of his father who died during the period.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)