Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) Political leaders across parties on Wednesday condoled the death of veteran Akali leader and former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him a "towering statesman with great wisdom and an unwavering commitment to public service".

Other leaders who condoled Dhindsa's demise included Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, BJP leader and former CM Capt Amarinder Singh and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Sends Letter, Gifts to Dalit Student Ramkeval, First to Clear Class 10 Exam in His Village in Uttar Pradesh, Says 'Historic Occasion for Nizampur' (See Pics).

Dhindsa died Wednesday evening following age-related health issues at a private hospital in Mohali. He was 89.

In his condolence message, Mann expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the senior Akali leader, acknowledging his relentless efforts for the welfare of the people.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan's 'Tamil Gave Birth to Kannada' Remarks: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Protests Against Actor for His Statement on Kannada Language.

Extending his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, the chief minister prayed to the God to give eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to family members for bearing this irreparable loss.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Badal, while paying his tributes, said, "My heart is deeply saddened by the passing away of Sardar Sukhdev Singh Ji Dhindsa Sahab".

In a post on X in Punjabi, Badal said Dhindsa, while being part of the SAD, served Punjab and the community for a long time which will always be remembered.

Capt Singh said he was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, "a dignified leader who served Punjab with integrity and dedication".

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. May Waheguru grant peace to his soul," Amarinder posted on X.

Congress leader Bajwa, who is Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly, described Dhindsa as a "towering figure" in Punjab politics.

"A towering figure in Punjab politics, Dhindsa dedicated over six decades to public service. His legacy will be remembered with deep respect. May he rest in peace," Bajwa posted on X.

PM Modi said that Dhindsa's death is a major loss to the nation.

"He always had a grassroots level connect with Punjab, its people and culture. He championed issues like rural development, social justice and all-round growth. He always worked to make our social fabric even stronger," the prime minister said in a post on X.

Former Punjab minister Manpreet Singh Badal also condoled the demise of Dhindsa, whom he described as a grassroot leader who carried Punjab in his heart.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of S. Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Ji," Manpreet Badal posted on X.

"I had the privilege of beginning my political journey under his guidance. His quiet wisdom and unwavering commitment continue to inspire me. His memory will live on in the fight for justice. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," he said.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said Dhindsa contributed immensely and positively to the state and national politics.

"My profound and heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Sahab. We have lost a great son of the soil who served Punjab for over six decades.

"He served as the Union Minister besides contributing immensely and positively to the state and national politics. He was probably among the last great icons of the state who were witness to the eventful history of Punjab. Vacuum created by his demise will be too difficult to be filled," Warring said in a post on X.

BJP's national general secretary Tarun Chugh said Dhindsa was a visionary leader, an experienced parliamentarian and a person who lived a life dedicated to public service.

Dhindsa became Shiromani Akali Dal Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur in 2004. He was the Union minister of sports, chemicals and fertilizers in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Dhindsa was a Rajya Sabha MP from 1998 to 2004 and from 2010 to 2022. He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)