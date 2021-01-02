Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): A tense situation prevailed at Ramateertham with ruling and opposition party leaders visiting the place where Lord Ram's idol was desecrated a few days ago.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Vijayasai Reddy visited the place prior to the arrival of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC PVN Madhav also went to the sacred site. In this wake, heavy police force has been deployed in the area.

Vijayasai Reddy went up the hill on foot. He visited the temple and pond in which broken parts of the idol were found. He spoke to the temple priests at the sacred site.

BJP workers were upset that they were not allowed to visit the place but ruling party MP was allowed. BJP district president Reddi Pavani fainted at the spot during the protest. She was later taken to a nearby hospital.

Later, when Vijayasai Reddy was returning, some anonymous miscreants pelted stones on his car. YSRCP workers allege that it was the handiwork of TDP.

Meanwhile, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu also reached Ramateertham from Visakhapatnam. However, his convoy was not stopped to go to Ramateertham. The police allowed only one vehicle of Chandrababu Naidu. Rest of the convoy was blocked with lorries for some time. Chandrababu Naidu expressed resentment over this action of police. At last, he and some of his party leaders were allowed to Ramateertham.

At the time Chandrababu reached Ramateertham, Vijayasai Reddy was still at that place. Then police suggested the TDP chief to take an alternative route in order to avoid any incident.

The idol of Lord Ram was allegedly desecrated at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district here on December 29 following which a group of BJP workers staged a protest at the temple premises.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Police DGP Gautam Sawang said on December 31 that investigation is going on in the incident of desecration of Lord Ram idol at Ramateertham. (ANI)

