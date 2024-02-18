Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 18 (ANI): Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP N K Premachandran on Sunday said that the political situation in Kerala is "totally favourable" for the opposition alliance UDF (United Democratic Front) led by Congress.

Premachandran said this after he was declared as the UDF candidate for the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming general election.

"The political situation in Kerala is favourable for the UDF led by Congress. RSP is also a constituent of the United Democratic Front. So the political situation will definitely favour the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency also," Premachandran told ANI.

"We have to regain the secular credentials of India. We have to get back the secular fabric and democratic fabric of India. So we are hopeful that in the 2024 election, the chances of having a change in government and the INDIA front coming to power cannot be neglected," he added.

Recently, Kerala's ruling alliance LDF criticised Premachandran for his having lunch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House canteen and accused him of having had a "newfound closeness" with the RSS.

Reacting to the criticism, he said, "This is a baseless allegation levelled against me. They want to create confusion in the minds of minorities. This is the way in which the campaign has been done. This is a political fight but instead of having a political fight, they want to do the character assassination. This is unfair and not good in a healthy political situation," he said.

Earlier declaring the candidature of Premachandran RSP state secretary Shibu Baby John said that the party's rank and file are fully satisfied with the performance of Premachandran as MP.

"So with utmost confidence and a tinge of pride, we are presenting Premachandran as the UDF's candidate for the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming election," John told reporters here.

NK Premachandran is a member of the RSP Central Secretariat. Premachandran has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Kollam in 1996, 1998, 2014 and 2019. He was also a Rajya Sabha member in 2000.

During 2006 - 2011, he was the Kerala's Minister of Water Resources. Premachandran was also awarded the Sansad Maha Ratna for his outstanding performance in the 17th Lok Sabha. (ANI)

