New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari slammed the delegation from the Opposition grand alliance I.N.D.I.A for their two-day visit to Manipur, starting from Saturday and termed the visit 'political tourism'.

Tiwari hit out at the Opposition for sharing photos on social media of their travel and said that instead of posting pictures of their travel, they should think about having a discussion in Parliament.

"Instead of analysing the situation there (Manipur), they are posting pictures on their way to the airport and from the airport, so are they on political tourism? They should consider having a discussion in Parliament," the BJP MP said.

Meanwhile, hours after landing in Manipur, the 21-member delegation of the grand Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A visited the victims of Manipur violence at a relief camp in Churachandpur.

The leaders slammed the Centre for not sending its delegation and said that their visit is just a way to provide some "psychological healing" to the people in distress.

Speaking to ANI, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha said, “We met several people in the relief camp here and listened to their problems. We have assured them that there will be a change in the situation and we are all working in that direction. This is our small step in the direction of psychological healing”.

Earlier, on Saturday, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey urged the visiting I.N.D.I.A leaders to contribute to the restoration of peace and order to the violence-hit Northeast.

She also called on all parties and stakeholders to help put the state back on track.

The leaders of the visiting delegation said earlier they would refrain from raising any political issues during their visit and would simply focus on getting a sense of the situation on the ground.

The 21-member Opposition delegation, from both Houses, includes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh and Phulo Devi Netam of the Congress; Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh of the JDU; Sushmita Dev from Trinamool Congress; Kanimozhi from DMK; Sandosh Kumar of the CPI; AA Rahim from CPI(M), Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD; Javed Ali Khan of SP; Mahua Maji of JMM; PP Mohammed Faizal of NCP; Aneel Prasad Hegde of JDU, ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML; NK Premachandran of RSP; Sushil Gupta of AAP; Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT); D Ravikumar of VCK; Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan also of VCK; and Jayant Singh of the RLD. (ANI)

