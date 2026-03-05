Patna (Bihar) [India], March 5 (ANI): Bihar on Thursday witnessed a huge political transition as incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha in Patna in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Apart from Nitish Kumar, other NDA candidates, including Upendra Kushwaha and BJP Chief Nitin Nabin, also filed their nominations for the Upper House.

Nitish Kumar, who has served as Bihar's longest-tenured Chief Minister for over two decades, earlier announced that he would be heading to the Rajya Sabha and would file his nomination in the current election cycle. The 75-year-old also said that the new Cabinet would have his full support.

"I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance," Nitish Kumar posted on X.

Nitish Kumar's announcement attracted reactions, with the opposition once again reiterating their allegations regarding BJP's willingness to remove him from CM position.

Tejashwi Yadav, on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar confirmed filing nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat, saying that his "hijack" allegation proved to be true.

Speaking to ANI, Tejashwi Yadav accused the BJP of using "tricks" against Nitish Kumar, defying their election slogan '2025 se 30 phir se Nitish'.

He said, "Everyone knows that in the Bihar elections, the NDA had given this slogan '2025 se 30 phir se Nitish'. The BJP and NDA's constituent parties know how the elections were conducted with the use of tricks, tantra-mantra, and the entire system in place. Even at that time, we had said that the BJP people had 'hijacked' Nitish Kumar and they won't let him sit on the chair again. We had said that he won't stay in the chair for more than six months."

Further, he said that Nitish Kumar's move to the Centre is against the sentiments of the people of Bihar.

"The BJP has a history of ruining whoever it has allied with. The BJP is an anti-OBC, anti-Dalit, and anti-tribal party. They (the BJP) don't want a leader in Bihar who speaks for OBCs or Dalits; they want some 'rubber stamp chief minister.' This power change that's happening is against the sentiments of the people. People know the BJP's tricks and character. We have also worked with Nitish Kumar, but most of the time we were in the opposition. On January 28, 2024, when they (JDU) left us and went away, we had said even then that the BJP would finish them off. We have full sympathy for them; for his service to Bihar, we also want to thank him," Tejashwi Yadav added.

Speaking to reporters today, Tejashwi Yadav said, "I always said 'Nitish ji ko ghoda toh chadaya hai dulha banake lekin phera kisi aur ke sath dila raha hai'. The BJP has completely hijacked Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar has said that he wants to go to the (Rajya Sabha) House. We have been saying this from the beginning that after the elections, the BJP people will not let Nitish Kumar remain in the post of Chief Minister. Today, that statement has come true." (ANI)

