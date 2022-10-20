Noida, Oct 20 (PTI) Politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested in August for assaulting a woman in a Noida society, was released from jail on Thursday, officials said.

Tyagi was lodged at the Luksar jail in Greater Noida since August 9, and was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court two days ago.

"He was released this (Thursday) evening after all legal formalities," Jail Superintendent Arun Pratap Singh told PTI.

Clad in a white kurta-pajama paired with a black waist-coat, Tyagi (34) walked out of the jail around 6.30 pm and was headed home at the Grand Omaxe society in Noida Sector 93B.

