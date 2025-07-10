Nagpur, July 9 (PTI) Vishwa Hindu Parishad national vice president Ashok Chowgule stated on Wednesday that politicians should not be involved in determining who becomes members of temple management committees.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a book launch—Moropant Pingley: The Architect of Hindu Resurgence, released by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat—Chowgule emphasised that if a political figure is included in a temple committee, they should be a practising Hindu and participate as a devotee, not as a political representative.

Addressing the issue of construction on allegedly encroached temple lands in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Chowgule said, "Temple committees must be formed by practising Hindu devotees, not appointed or influenced by political parties.

"Political persons should not decide the temple management committees. If a political member is to be inducted, he should be a devotee. Devotees and practising Hindus should decide the temple committees," he added.

When asked about the VHP's position on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Chowgule responded that neither the tomb nor Aurangzeb should be glorified.

"It is a private place—let it remain private. It should not be politicised," he added.

Chowgule said the upcoming World Hindu Economic Forum, organised by the VHP, will be held in Adelaide, Australia, on August 1–2. The event is expected to attract approximately 500 delegates from around the world.

