Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 20 (ANI): As protests continue outside AIIMS Bhubaneswar over the incident in which a 15-year-old girl was set ablaze by miscreants in Puri district, BJP leader Babu Singh on Saturday cautioned against politicising the issue and emphasised that the next 72 hours are medically crucial for the patient.

Singh expressed concern that the gathering of political workers outside the hospital ward is not right.

"The next 72 hours are very important for the patient. There are other patients also admitted in the ward. Holding protests and raising slogans outside the ward is not right. Workers of the BJD and Congress are sitting outside the ward, and they are not allowing anyone to enter," Babu Singh told ANI.

He added, "This is not right. I think the politicisation of the issue is not right. CM has said that if necessary, the patient will be airlifted to Delhi AIIMS as well."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that the state government will airlift the minor girl, who was set on fire by miscreants in Puri, to AIIMS Delhi for advanced medical care as per the advice of the doctors.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar with 70 per cent burns."We are reviewing the situation. The state government is prepared to shift her to Delhi AIIMS for advanced treatment if needed. Although the victim has suffered up to 70% burns, she is still able to speak. I have spoken to the hospital director....she will be airlifted to Delhi AIIMS as per the advice of the doctors," CM Majhi said.

He further said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of this incident."Whoever is responsible will be caught. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of this incident and to determine whether any conspiracy was involved. The government will ensure strict punishment under the law," he added.

Tension prevailed outside the AIIMS Bhubaneswar campus as workers from the BJD and Congress staged a protest, demanding swift action and improved medical care for the victim. BJP workers were also present at the site.

BJD leader Pradeep Kumar Majhi expressed grave concern over the girl's critical condition and accused the BJP of obstructing their peaceful demonstration.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Maihi said, "The condition of this girl is critical. As the victim of the Balasore incident lost her life in this hospital, there is a big possibility that the victim of the Puri incident will also lose her life. We demand that she be airlifted and transferred to AIIMS Delhi tonight...The BJP goons, workers and their MLA came here and disrupted our protest. They disturbed the law and order situation here..."

BJD chief and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government, condemning the repeated incidents of violence against women in Odisha.

In a post on X, Patnaik said, "Deeply anguished to know that a young girl was set on fire in Balanga area of Puri District. This attempt to kill her happened in broad daylight. I strongly condemn this horrible act. It has happened just within a week of the terrible incident of a young girl setting herself ablaze in FM College after she was denied justice--even after knocking on every door, and a month after the horrific incident in Gopalpur. Such unthinkable incidents against women are now being reported almost daily across Odisha."

"These are not stray cases of violence. These incidents, occurring with shocking regularity, point to a deep-seated systemic failure of governance. It suggests that criminals have become emboldened under the current government and are no longer concerned about being punished. It shows how Odisha is becoming highly unsafe for women due to government inaction and political patronage. Will the Odisha Government wake up from this deep slumber and take speedy action so that the criminals are arrested? And more importantly, will the government respond so that such incidents are not repeated? The girls and women of #Odisha await a response," the post added.

The Congress party has also criticised the state government, stating that it lacks sensitivity to such incidents.

Congress leader Srikant Jena said, "Incidents are happening one after the other. The girl is a plus 2 student. I heard that she was returning from her tuition classes when 2-4 boys poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze. Doctors are making all efforts to save her and I think she will be safe. But be it the CM or the Administration, they do not have any sensitivity. Incidents are happening in the state every day. We strongly condemn this. I hope that the government will bring a law so that fear is instilled among such elements. Only then will these cases stop, otherwise, they won't stop..."

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Balanda police station in the Nimapada block of Puri district. According to her cousin, the 15-year-old girl, who had gone out with friends, was abducted and taken to the riverside, where she was set on fire by unidentified miscreants. Severely burnt, she managed to reach a nearby house from where she was rushed to the hospital. (ANI)

