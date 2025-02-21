Shillong, Feb 21 (PTI) Polling is underway for Meghalaya's Khasi and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Councils on Friday amidst tight security, officials said.

Voting began at 7 am for 29 constituencies in Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and 29 constituencies in Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC), they said.

Over 13 lakh tribal voters will decide the fate of 158 candidates in the KHADC election and 114 candidates in the JHADC election.

There are 1,798 polling stations in the KHADC while the JHADC has 483 polling stations of which 129 polling stations have been identified as vulnerable and critical in areas under KHADC and 95 in the JHADC.

Adequate deployment of security forces have been put in place to ensure a free, fair and smooth conduct of the tribal council elections, officials said.

The counting of votes will be held on Monday and the term of both the Councils will expire on March 5.

