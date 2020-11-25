Puducherry, Nov 25 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said, "Ahmed Patel was the pillar of the Congress party. It is a huge loss for the party and Congress leadership. No one can fill the void."

"I have lost my brother. The services of Ahmed Patel will always remain and may his soul rest in peace," he said.

Patel (71) died early on Wednesday at a Delhi hospital due to multiple organ failure more than a month after he tested positive for COVID-19.

