Puducherry, Jul 10 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday raised with the Union Home Ministry concerns over the 'negative stand' adopted by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi against his government decisions on various issues during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to reporters here, the CM said he flagged the issue before Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy at a video conference meeting.

Narayanasamy expressed concern over Bedi's "negative stand" in respect of decisions taken by the territorial government to ameliorate the welfare of workers and weaker sections and for development of tourism.

"Even during the current prevalence of the pandemic, when orders were issued by the government to officers to contain the disease, the Lt Governor was coming out with instructions virtually recasting the decision and causing confusion among the bureaucrats," he claimed.

Slamming the Lt Governor for her 'style of functioning', the Chief Minister said, "we are not in a position to function."

He warned of agitations against Bedi's stand disrupting the Congress government's decisions.

He said he had also apprised the Union Minister of the difficulties the territorial government was facing because of lack of grants and funds from the Centre.

In response, the Central Minister said necessary steps would be taken to relieve Puducherry of its fiscal difficulties.

