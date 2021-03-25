Puducherry, Mar 25 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has approved a proposal of the territorial government to disburse Rs 15.71 crores through banks under DBT mode to card holders in April.

A release said each of the families coming under below poverty line and AAY categories would be distributed Rs 600 per card.

Families coming under above poverty line category would be distributed Rs 300 per card.

The Lt Governor has also approved proposal to provide Rs 4.09 crores as grant to operate the National Urban Livelihood Mission by the Puducherry Urban Development Agency.

Schools that had secured cent percent results in urban limits in the final public examinations in March or April last year would be granted incentive of Rs 2 lakhs per school and those in rural areas that had achieved 90 percent pass in public examinations would get Rs 1 lakh as incentive.

This would entail an expenditure of Rs 2.02 crores for the government, the release said.

