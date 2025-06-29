Poonch/Jammu, Jun 29 (PTI) The Indian Army on Sunday apprehended a Pakistani national along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tarkundi sector of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.

He was apprehended while trying to cross over to this side from across the LoC, they said.

The army officials are presently questioning the Pakistani national, identified as Mohammad Arib Ahmed, the son of Mohd Yousaf, a resident of Detote in Nikiyal Tehsil of Kotli district.

Some items were recovered from his possession.

The apprehended individual, sources said, will be handed over to police for further investigation and action.

