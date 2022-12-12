New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Delhi's air quality showed a visible improvement on Monday morning to settle in the "poor" category, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The air quality index at 9.10 am read 238, according to the Sameer application.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius.

