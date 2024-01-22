New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Delhi government's transport department is creating a portal on which cab aggregators and delivery service providers have to mandatorily register vehicle numbers and driver details, officials said on Monday.

The portal is being created for registration under the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme, they said.

The scheme, which was notified last year, also paves the way for bike taxis and mandates that transport aggregators should onboard electric two-wheelers for passenger services.

"The portal is almost ready. Cab aggregators and delivery service providers will be required to upload registration number of vehicles and details of each driver," said an official.

Recently, a meeting was held and companies were given details about the portal.

The scheme intends to bring aggregator platforms under the ambit of the government to ensure the safety of passengers and customers. It mandates commercial vehicle fleets to ensure a phased conversion to electric mobility to reduce air pollution and enhance green mobility.

Under the scheme, the entire vehicle fleet of all aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities in Delhi has to transition to electric by April 1, 2030.

