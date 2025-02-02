Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) A porter has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman on a long-distance train at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus, a police official said on Sunday.

The "middle-aged" woman and her son arrived on Saturday night at Bandra Terminus by an outstation train. After getting down, she entered another train that had pulled into the other side of the platform, the official said.

Also Read | RG Kar Hospital Suicide Case: 2nd Year MBBS Student Found Hanging in Quarters Room in Kolkata, Probe Launched.

The other train had no passengers at the time, said the Government Railway Police (GRP) official.

However, a porter was present on the second train and he allegedly raped the woman, the official said, citing the FIR.

Also Read | India Clinch U-19 World Cup Title: PM Narendra Modi Hails Women Cricket Team After India Defeat South Africa in Under-19 T20 World Cup, Says 'Immensely Proud of Our Nari Shakti'.

The accused fled the scene after allegedly sexually assaulting the woman. The woman then approached the Bandra GRP police station and filed a complaint.

The railway police went through footage from several surveillance cameras to track down the porter and arrested him, the official said.

“We are trying to ascertain why the woman entered the other train after alighting at Bandra Terminus,” the official added.

The accused porter has been booked for rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said, refusing to share more details concerning the alleged crime.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)