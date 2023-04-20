Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Some portions of a vacant four-storey building collapsed in south Mumbai on Wednesday night, officials said, adding no one was injured in the incident.

They said some side parts of the first floor of Chhatriwala building, Lambi Chawl, crumbled at around 10.15 pm.

Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and officials of the municipal corporation, BEST, and police have been mobilised, an official said.

No one was injured in the incident as the building was vacant.

